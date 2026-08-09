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Nike Air Max Plus Premium Younger Kids' Shoes - Black/Multi-Colour/Anthracite/Black

Nike Air Max Plus Premium

Younger Kids' Shoes

CHF 120
Select SizeSize Guide

Big cushioning. Big attitude. Breezy mesh and supportive plastic caging get a melty twist in this premium edition of the AM classic. Visible Air units in the heel and forefoot mean more bounce and cushioning to carry you from the playground to the back garden and beyond.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Multi-Colour/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: IR4690-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Nike Air Max Plus Premium

CHF 120

Big cushioning. Big attitude. Breezy mesh and supportive plastic caging get a melty twist in this premium edition of the AM classic. Visible Air units in the heel and forefoot mean more bounce and cushioning to carry you from the playground to the back garden and beyond.

Benefits

  • The wavy lines of the iconic plastic cage look extra melty, but give you the same containment. Plus, the supportive midfoot arch draws inspiration from a whale's tail.
  • Originally designed for performance running, a Max Air unit provides lightweight cushioning that lasts.
  • The plastic toe tip adds durability and shine while flex grooves help make every step feel natural.

Product details

  • Classic laces
  • Low collar
  • Colour Shown: Black/Multi-Colour/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: IR4690-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Annita2544b303f46e418ab7e727055fdd6c4b

    Mon petits fils est ravi. La livraison a été très rapide.parfait. merci

Nike Air Max Plus Premium Younger Kids' Shoes

Nike Air Max Plus Premium

CHF 120

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