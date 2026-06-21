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Highly Rated
Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's Shoes - Off-White/Grey Fog/Smoke Grey/Photon Dust

Nike Air Max 90 Premium

Men's shoes

CHF 170
Off-White/Grey Fog/Smoke Grey/Photon Dust
Phantom/Cream II/Safety Orange/Light Orewood Brown
Light Smoke Grey/Smoke Grey/Volt/Iron Grey
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The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.


  • Colour Shown: Off-White/Grey Fog/Smoke Grey/Photon Dust
  • Style: IM5759-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Air Max 90 Premium

CHF 170

The Air Max 90 stays true to its running roots with the iconic Waffle sole, while stitched overlays and textured accents create the '90s look you love. Finished with easy-to-style colours, its visible cushioning adds comfort to your journey.

Benefits

  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Rubber Waffle outsole delivers durable traction and heritage style.

Product details

  • Low-cut collar
  • Foam midsole
  • Colour Shown: Off-White/Grey Fog/Smoke Grey/Photon Dust
  • Style: IM5759-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (14)

4.9 stars

  • faridal4247322

    Pour un cadeau , trop belles. Le beige est discret , on peut facilement les mettre avec un costume . Le beige est très beau , beau design . Je recommande

  • Perfekter Schuh

    ChristianK926548071

    Mega Cooler Schuh, extrem bequem und Stylisch

  • Sehr schöne sneaker

    novicas437479561

    10 von 10 Punkte gebe ich sehr schöne sneaker

Nike Air Max 90 Premium Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max 90 Premium

CHF 170

Complete the look

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