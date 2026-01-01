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Air Jordan Women's Tank Top - Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Black

Recycled Materials

Air Jordan

Women's Tank Top

CHF 120
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made with at least 50% recycled fibres

Slip into something super soft and totally unexpected. Craftsmanship and Jordan DNA collide in this fluffy, jumper-inspired tank top to bring you elevated streetwear you can dress up or down.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Black
  • Style: HQ9171-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Air Jordan

CHF 120

Slip into something super soft and totally unexpected. Craftsmanship and Jordan DNA collide in this fluffy, jumper-inspired tank top to bring you elevated streetwear you can dress up or down.

Product details

  • 53% nylon/34% rayon/12% polyester/1% elastane
  • Hand-wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Black
  • Style: HQ9171-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: China

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′8″ (173cm approx.)
    • Tight fit: snug and form-fitting
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan Women's Tank Top

    Air Jordan

    CHF 120

    Complete the look