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Recycled Materials
Air Jordan
Women's Tank Top
CHF 120
This product is made with at least 50% recycled fibres
Slip into something super soft and totally unexpected. Craftsmanship and Jordan DNA collide in this fluffy, jumper-inspired tank top to bring you elevated streetwear you can dress up or down.
- Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Black
- Style: HQ9171-010
- Country/Region of Origin: China
Air Jordan
CHF 120
Slip into something super soft and totally unexpected. Craftsmanship and Jordan DNA collide in this fluffy, jumper-inspired tank top to bring you elevated streetwear you can dress up or down.
Product details
- 53% nylon/34% rayon/12% polyester/1% elastane
- Hand-wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Black
- Style: HQ9171-010
- Country/Region of Origin: China
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′8″ (173cm approx.)
- Tight fit: snug and form-fitting
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan
CHF 120