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Air Jordan
Women's Long-Sleeve Woven Top
29% off
Business in the front. Jordan at the back. Lightweight twill fabric gives this flowy button-down top a soft feel and subtle drape. Dropped shoulders, longer sleeves and an oversized fit put a modern twist on a classic silhouette.
- Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey
- Style: HJ0020-045
- Country/Region of Origin: China, Vietnam
Air Jordan
29% off
Business in the front. Jordan at the back. Lightweight twill fabric gives this flowy button-down top a soft feel and subtle drape. Dropped shoulders, longer sleeves and an oversized fit put a modern twist on a classic silhouette.
Product details
- 100% lyocell
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey
- Style: HJ0020-045
- Country/Region of Origin: China, Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Oversized fit: exaggerated and spacious
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan
29% off