 
image 1 of 9
Air Jordan Ultra SE Men's Shoes - Old Royal/Deep Royal Blue/Off-Noir/University Red

Air Jordan Ultra SE

Men's Shoes

CHF 170
Select SizeSize Guide

What happens when you reimagine one of the most iconic Jordans in our line-up? You create a versatile pair of kicks ready to step into the future. Smooth leather pairs with a low-cut collar for easy, everyday wearability.


  • Colour Shown: Old Royal/Deep Royal Blue/Off-Noir/University Red
  • Style: IV6252-400
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan Ultra SE

CHF 170

What happens when you reimagine one of the most iconic Jordans in our line-up? You create a versatile pair of kicks ready to step into the future. Smooth leather pairs with a low-cut collar for easy, everyday wearability.

Benefits

  • Smooth genuine and synthetic leather provide durability.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Old Royal/Deep Royal Blue/Off-Noir/University Red
  • Style: IV6252-400
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Air Jordan Ultra SE.

    Air Jordan Ultra SE Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan Ultra SE

    CHF 170

    Complete the look