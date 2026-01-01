image 1 of 9
Air Jordan Ultra SE
Men's Shoes
CHF 170
What happens when you reimagine one of the most iconic Jordans in our line-up? You create a versatile pair of kicks ready to step into the future. Smooth leather pairs with a low-cut collar for easy, everyday wearability.
- Colour Shown: Old Royal/Deep Royal Blue/Off-Noir/University Red
- Style: IV6252-400
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan Ultra SE
CHF 170
What happens when you reimagine one of the most iconic Jordans in our line-up? You create a versatile pair of kicks ready to step into the future. Smooth leather pairs with a low-cut collar for easy, everyday wearability.
Benefits
- Smooth genuine and synthetic leather provide durability.
- Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: Old Royal/Deep Royal Blue/Off-Noir/University Red
- Style: IV6252-400
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Air Jordan Ultra SE.
Air Jordan Ultra SE
CHF 170