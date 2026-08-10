Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic' Men's Shoes

Best shoes ever
Cathy522490094
My grandson absolutely loved this shoe, as nana, I spoiled him. They are a bit pricey but he wanted this shoe for back to school!! As a big 8th grader this year we got them and I’m the best nana ever!!!
Like your favourite comic-book superheroes, the AJ4 still reigns supreme. This edition pulls inspiration from comic-book culture, lending an action-packed update to the iconic silhouette. Think of it as a variant cover to a key issue—vibrant multi-colour and University Red accents pop against the Off-White premium leather upper. Visible Nike Air cushioning softens every step of your main character journey. And that Nike Air heel logo? It's never been done before. This page-turner keeps the story going with twists and turns around every corner.
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'
Like your favourite comic-book superheroes, the AJ4 still reigns supreme. This edition pulls inspiration from comic-book culture, lending an action-packed update to the iconic silhouette. Think of it as a variant cover to a key issue—vibrant multi-colour and University Red accents pop against the Off-White premium leather upper. Visible Nike Air cushioning softens every step of your main character journey. And that Nike Air heel logo? It's never been done before. This page-turner keeps the story going with twists and turns around every corner.
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Best shoes ever
Cathy522490094
My grandson absolutely loved this shoe, as nana, I spoiled him. They are a bit pricey but he wanted this shoe for back to school!! As a big 8th grader this year we got them and I’m the best nana ever!!!
AReal22
Love them‼️ But has anyone pulled the flight off of the tongue to reveal the dunk sticker like in the box?? I'm definitely gonna pull mine off, you can see it just underneath the flight 😉
Cosmic joy with Comic Graffiti
Araceli886048148
I don’t remember the last time I was inspired to not only wait for Nikes to drop, but also bought them! THAT’s how DOPE these are! With 80s throwback tagging on the back heel, vibrant comic colors throughout, they just make you feel cosmic happiness.
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'