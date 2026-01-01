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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
CHF 170
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.
- Colour Shown: White/Desert Berry
- Style: IO0669-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
CHF 170
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.
Benefits
- Leather, synthetic leather and textile upper for a supportive feel.
- Foam midsole and Nike Air cushioning provide lightweight comfort.
- Rubber outsole with pivot circle gives you durable traction.
Product details
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Colour Shown: White/Desert Berry
- Style: IO0669-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
CHF 170