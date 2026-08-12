Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes

Basketball, WorkOut Shoe
jacobs752189600
Great Basketball or WorkOut Shoe
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours and crisp leather give it a distinct identity.
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Basketball, WorkOut Shoe
jacobs752189600
Great Basketball or WorkOut Shoe
SHARRON239545944
My autistic daughter loves them they fit perfect and looks lovely
Ottimo prodotto
zep90
Molto belli i colori. Finora usate una sola volta e tutto bene. Come tutte le Jordan che ho calzano strette, meglio prendere una misura in più del normale
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE