image 1 of 8
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's shoes
CHF 170
The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.
- Colour Shown: Summit White/Phantom/Sail/Light Smoke Grey
- Style: IO2050-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
CHF 170
The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.
Benefits
- Premium leather and textile upper provides durability, comfort and support.
- Air-Sole unit in the heel delivers signature cushioning.
- Rubber outsole offers traction on a variety of surfaces.
Product details
- Colour Shown: Summit White/Phantom/Sail/Light Smoke Grey
- Style: IO2050-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
CHF 170