Air Jordan 1 Low SE Women's Shoes

Always in, always fresh. The Air Jordan 1 Low sets you up with a piece of Jordan history and heritage that's comfortable all day. This version features classic colours and subtle details in the iconic profile that's built with a high-end mix of materials and encapsulated Air in the heel.

Colour Shown: Anthracite/Sail/Coconut Milk/Iced Carmine

Style: II0595-001

Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam