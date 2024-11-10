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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes - Legend Light Brown/Sail/Neutral Grey/Archaeo Brown

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Older Kids' Shoes

CHF 115
Select SizeSize Guide

Stay grounded in these neutral low tops. Smooth leather and soft suede add dimension and texture to these easy-to-style Js while Nike Air units add comfortable cushioning to help you feel as good as you look.


  • Colour Shown: Legend Light Brown/Sail/Neutral Grey/Archaeo Brown
  • Style: HF1863-200
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia, Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

CHF 115

Stay grounded in these neutral low tops. Smooth leather and soft suede add dimension and texture to these easy-to-style Js while Nike Air units add comfortable cushioning to help you feel as good as you look.

Benefits

  • The premium leather adds durability and structure to the upper.
  • A foam midsole helps add lightweight cushioning.
  • The encapsulated Nike Air unit in the heel gives you soft cushioning.

Product details

  • Cupsole construction
  • Embroidered Jumpman logo
  • Wings logo on heel
  • Colour Shown: Legend Light Brown/Sail/Neutral Grey/Archaeo Brown
  • Style: HF1863-200
  • Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia, Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (4)

4 stars

  • TracyG542038055

    I love the shoes but the size was bigger than I usual. Overall I love them.

  • Parfait

    shirley

    Taille normalement, n’écouter pas les avis

  • Attends taille petit

    kumriye

    Attention taille petit je fait du 39 et j’ai pris ma taille habituelle ça me serre un peu j’aurai du prendre du 40 mais 39 ça va sa serre juste un peu mais la paire elle est juste magnifique

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

CHF 115

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