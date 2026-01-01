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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
- Colour Shown: Off-White/Soft Pearl/Light Smoke Grey
- Style: IO2060-100
- Country/Region of Origin: India
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
CHF 115
An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.
Benefits
- Nike Air unit in the heel creates lightweight, bouncy cushioning.
- Flex grooves at the front of the outsole
- Rubber outsole provides traction on a variety of surfaces.
Product Details
- Low-cut collar
- Classic laces
- Colour Shown: Off-White/Soft Pearl/Light Smoke Grey
- Style: IO2060-100
- Country/Region of Origin: India
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
CHF 115