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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes - Off-Noir/University Red/Game Royal/Sail

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Older Kids' Shoes

CHF 115
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.


  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/University Red/Game Royal/Sail
  • Style: IR1142-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: India

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

CHF 115

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.

Benefits

  • Genuine leather offers durability and structure.
  • Perforations on the toes add breathability.
  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • The soft foam midsole helps provide lightweight cushioning.
  • The rubber outsole adds durable traction.

Product Details

  • Classic laces
  • Wings logo on the heel
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/University Red/Game Royal/Sail
  • Style: IR1142-001
  • Country/Region of Origin: India

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low SE

    CHF 115

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