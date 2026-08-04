 
image 1 of 10
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes - Sail/Deep Pewter/Gamma Grey/Game Royal

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Men's Shoes

29% off
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.


  • Colour Shown: Sail/Deep Pewter/Gamma Grey/Game Royal
  • Style: IU2268-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

29% off

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.

Benefits

  • Encapsulated Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Genuine leather in the upper offers durability and a premium look.
  • Solid rubber outsole enhances traction on a variety of surfaces.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Sail/Deep Pewter/Gamma Grey/Game Royal
  • Style: IU2268-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (7)

4.9 stars

  • Alles super.

    DorisG219113016

    Der Artikel war wie erwartet und passt genau. Schnelle Lieferung.

  • Muted Classiness

    JamesR497376264

    Classy and easy to wear any day with the right outfit. Good work shoe since it has style and is way more comfortable than your typical dress sneaker.

  • Mandatory

    Gonell01

    Everyone should buy this classic

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

29% off

Complete the look