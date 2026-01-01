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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes - Summit White/Light Arctic Pink/Silver

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Men's Shoes

CHF 160
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.


  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Light Arctic Pink/Silver
  • Style: IO2048-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

CHF 160

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.

Benefits

  • Encapsulated Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Genuine leather in the upper offers durability and a premium look.
  • Solid rubber outsole enhances traction on a variety of surfaces.

Product Details

  • Wings logo on heel
  • Jumpman on the tongue
  • Foam midsole
  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Light Arctic Pink/Silver
  • Style: IO2048-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes

    Air Jordan 1 Low SE

    CHF 160

    Complete the look