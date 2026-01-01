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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Men's Shoes
CHF 160
Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.
- Colour Shown: Off-White/Soft Pearl/Light Smoke Grey
- Style: IO2049-100
- Country/Region of Origin: China, Vietnam
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
CHF 160
Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.
Benefits
- Encapsulated Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
- Genuine leather in the upper offers durability and a premium look.
- Solid rubber outsole enhances traction on a variety of surfaces.
Product Details
- Foam midsole
- Classic laces
- Colour Shown: Off-White/Soft Pearl/Light Smoke Grey
- Style: IO2049-100
- Country/Region of Origin: China, Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Low SE
CHF 160