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Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Vest
CHF 105
Made to race, this vest helps keep you cool all the way to the finishing line. The lightweight fabric features our advanced sweat-wicking technology and targeted ventilation to enhance breathability.
- Colour Shown: Bright Spruce
- Style: IX1203-373
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Nike AeroSwift
CHF 105
Made to race, this vest helps keep you cool all the way to the finishing line. The lightweight fabric features our advanced sweat-wicking technology and targeted ventilation to enhance breathability.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
- Bonded seams at the armholes and collar help give a smooth feel.
Product details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Bright Spruce
- Style: IX1203-373
- Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
- Slim fit: sleek and tailored
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike AeroSwift
CHF 105