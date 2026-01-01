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Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Printed Short-Sleeve Running Top - Black/White
Modelled by Nike athlete: JC Stevenson

Recycled Materials

Nike AeroSwift

Men's Dri-FIT ADV Printed Short-Sleeve Running Top

CHF 99.95

Designed for speed, this lightweight, race-ready top helps keep you dry all the way to the finishing line. The sweat-wicking knit fabric features a fresh print and has all-over perforations for an ultra-breathable feel.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: IM5365-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Nike AeroSwift

CHF 99.95

Designed for speed, this lightweight, race-ready top helps keep you dry all the way to the finishing line. The sweat-wicking knit fabric features a fresh print and has all-over perforations for an ultra-breathable feel.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
  • The engineered knit fabric is lightweight and breathable.
  • The bonded seams on the shoulder reduce bulk for a lighter feel.

Product details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: IM5365-010
  • Country/Region of Origin: Cambodia

Size & Fit

    • As seen on JC Stevenson, university athletics sprinter and jumper.
    • Stevenson is 6'1" (185.5cm approx.) and wears size M.
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV Printed Short-Sleeve Running Top

    Nike AeroSwift

    CHF 99.95

    More Info

      • As seen on JC Stevenson, university athletics sprinter and jumper.
      • Stevenson is 6'1" (185.5cm approx.) and wears size M.

    Complete the look

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