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ACG
Women's T-shirt
CHF 64.95
Designed for the outdoors, this T-shirt has sweat-wicking tech for breathability. The heavyweight fabric feels durable and the roomy fit gives you a draped look.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IO1577-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
ACG
CHF 64.95
Designed for the outdoors, this T-shirt has sweat-wicking tech for breathability. The heavyweight fabric feels durable and the roomy fit gives you a draped look.
Product Details
- ACG clamp label
- 63% polyester/37% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: IO1577-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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ACG
CHF 64.95