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Recycled Materials
ACG Tuff Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
CHF 130
A chill in the air? Layer up in lightweight Tuff Fleece. Made from unbrushed French Terry fleece, this sweatshirt feels soft and structured. We added Dri-FIT tech to wick sweat away for a layer of breathable warmth.
- Colour Shown: Safety Orange/White
- Style: IU8162-819
- Country/Region of Origin: Pakistan
ACG Tuff Fleece
CHF 130
A chill in the air? Layer up in lightweight Tuff Fleece. Made from unbrushed French Terry fleece, this sweatshirt feels soft and structured. We added Dri-FIT tech to wick sweat away for a layer of breathable warmth.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- Roomy fit through the shoulders and body lets you layer over a base with ease.
Product Details
- 75% cotton/25% polyester
- Ribbed cuffs, collar and hem
- Locker loop
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Safety Orange/White
- Style: IU8162-819
- Country/Region of Origin: Pakistan
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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ACG Tuff Fleece
CHF 130