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ACG Tuff Fleece Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt - Safety Orange/White

Recycled Materials

ACG Tuff Fleece

Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt

CHF 130
Safety Orange/White
Summit White/Black
Select SizeSize Guide

A chill in the air? Layer up in lightweight Tuff Fleece. Made from unbrushed French Terry fleece, this sweatshirt feels soft and structured. We added Dri-FIT tech to wick sweat away for a layer of breathable warmth.


  • Colour Shown: Safety Orange/White
  • Style: IU8162-819
  • Country/Region of Origin: Pakistan

ACG Tuff Fleece

CHF 130

A chill in the air? Layer up in lightweight Tuff Fleece. Made from unbrushed French Terry fleece, this sweatshirt feels soft and structured. We added Dri-FIT tech to wick sweat away for a layer of breathable warmth.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Roomy fit through the shoulders and body lets you layer over a base with ease.

Product Details

  • 75% cotton/25% polyester
  • Ribbed cuffs, collar and hem
  • Locker loop
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Safety Orange/White
  • Style: IU8162-819
  • Country/Region of Origin: Pakistan

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    ACG Tuff Fleece Men's Dri-FIT Crew-Neck Sweatshirt

    ACG Tuff Fleece

    CHF 130

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