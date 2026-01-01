Recycled Materials
ACG Smith Summit
Men's Shorts
Sun and rain? Handled. These shorts have UV-resistant and water-repellent tech for sunny days spent splashing through streams and braving rainy skies. The midweight canvas fabric has a little stretch and those huge pockets give you lots of function for your every day.
- Colour Shown: Black Spruce/Mineral Slate/Life Lime/Summit White
- Style: IF1308-317
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
ACG Smith Summit
Sun and rain? Handled. These shorts have UV-resistant and water-repellent tech for sunny days spent splashing through streams and braving rainy skies. The midweight canvas fabric has a little stretch and those huge pockets give you lots of function for your every day.
Product Details
- Smith Summit woven label
- Embroidered ACG and Nike Swoosh logos
- This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
- Body: 96% nylon/4% elastane. Upper pocket bag: 100% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black Spruce/Mineral Slate/Life Lime/Summit White
- Style: IF1308-317
- Country/Region of Origin: Indonesia
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
- Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
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ACG Smith Summit