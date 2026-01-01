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Nike ACG Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt - White

Nike ACG

Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt

CHF 37

This premium tee has a loose fit that's roomy through the body for easy movement and layering. Heavyweight sweat-wicking fabric has a stiff drape and structured feel.


  • Colour Shown: White
  • Style: IM9322-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike ACG

CHF 37

This premium tee has a loose fit that's roomy through the body for easy movement and layering. Heavyweight sweat-wicking fabric has a stiff drape and structured feel.

Product Details

  • 63% polyester/37% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White
  • Style: IM9322-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 4'3" (130cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike ACG Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt

    Nike ACG

    CHF 37

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