Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Men's Trail Running Jacket
Durable, water-repellent and UV-resistant? Yes please. This ripstop jacket is designed to help shield you from sun or light rain. And if you're looking to shed the layer, it packs into its own pocket for compact storage.
- Colour Shown: College Grey/Black/Mean Green/Summit White
- Style: IF2171-009
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike ACG
Durable, water-repellent and UV-resistant? Yes please. This ripstop jacket is designed to help shield you from sun or light rain. And if you're looking to shed the layer, it packs into its own pocket for compact storage.
Packable design
When you no longer need this rain-ready shell, pack it away in the zipped chest pocket for compact storage.
Adjustable Details
Bungee at hood lets you adjust your coverage.
Product Details
- 100% nylon
- Reflective Nike ACG and Nike Swoosh logos
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: College Grey/Black/Mean Green/Summit White
- Style: IF2171-009
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′2″ (188cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
- Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
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Nike ACG