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Nike Academy
Football Gymsack (18L)
CHF 27
Lightweight and simple, the Nike Academy Gymsack is a quick way to store and carry the gear you need to train, play and make the most of your day.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IO0924-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Academy
CHF 27
Lightweight and simple, the Nike Academy Gymsack is a quick way to store and carry the gear you need to train, play and make the most of your day.
Benefits
- Small zip pocket provides quick access to small essentials.
- Updated coated bottom helps provide wet weather protection and added durability.
Product Details
- 51cm H x 36cm W x 5cm D (approx.)
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: IO0924-010
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Academy
CHF 27