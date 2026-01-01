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Nike Academy Elite Football - White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black

Nike Academy Elite

Football

CHF 75

Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the Academy Elite football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape.


  • Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: IQ0639-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Nike Academy Elite

CHF 75

Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the Academy Elite football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape.

Product Details

  • 47% rubber/34% polyurethane (PU)/14% polyester/3% nylon/2% rayon
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
  • Style: IQ0639-100
  • Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Academy Elite Football

    Nike Academy Elite

    CHF 75

    Complete the look

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