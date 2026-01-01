Nike Academy Elite
Football
Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the Academy Elite football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape.
- Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
- Style: IQ0639-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Nike Academy Elite
Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the Academy Elite football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape.
Product Details
- 47% rubber/34% polyurethane (PU)/14% polyester/3% nylon/2% rayon
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: White/Bright Crimson/Anthracite/Black
- Style: IQ0639-100
- Country/Region of Origin: Vietnam
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs CHF 10 for non-Nike Members under CHF 140 and Nike Members under CHF 70.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Academy Elite