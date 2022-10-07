Made to Play: Coaching

GO BEYOND SPORT. COACH FOR BELONGING.

The number one influence in a kid's sport experience is their coach. Positive role models and coaches like you can welcome more kids into play and sport and help build their confidence and empower them to reach their potential.

Coaching for Belonging

Kids of all identities and backgrounds deserve access to the benefits of play and sport. Through the Coaching for Belonging Playbook, you can create an environment and experience that not only helps all kids feel like they belong, but know they belong.

Coaching Girls Guide

Every girl deserves the best coach she can get. Whether you're a parent or a pro, the Made to Play Coaching Girls Guide can help bring out the best coach in you.

Sports Bra Playbook

As girls grow through sport, so do their bodies. These changes call for support. The Sports Bra Playbook gives you tools to make sure every kid feels comfortable and confident when they play.

Hijab Playbook

For girls who choose to wear it, the hijab is a source of strength and power, on and off the pitch. The Hijab Playbook can help you empower girls to feel, and play, their absolute best.

ON YOUR MARK, WE'RE SET.

Follow these six tips to be the best coach for us:

Put us in, Coach.

Yeah, "Coach" means you. Because everyone can coach us in some way.
Check out a few of Nike'scoaching partners.

