House of Innovation - Nike Store

At Nike, our mission is simple: to bring inspiration and innovation to every athlete* in the world.



This singular goal inspires new technologies, new systems, new standards. It shapes plays ... games ...

legacies. It's our privilege and our responsibility. It's why we question everything and assume nothing,

except the infinite human potential for greatness. It's why we take big risks, even when it means risking it

all. It's why we create and craft the future of sport—one day, one idea, one innovation at a time.