House of Innovation - Nike Store

Welcome to the House of Innovation

At Nike, our mission is simple: to bring inspiration and innovation to every athlete* in the world.


This singular goal inspires new technologies, new systems, new standards. It shapes plays ... games ...
legacies. It's our privilege and our responsibility. It's why we question everything and assume nothing,
except the infinite human potential for greatness. It's why we take big risks, even when it means risking it
all. It's why we create and craft the future of sport—one day, one idea, one innovation at a time.

City Shop

The best of Nike, carefully curated by and for the unique style of the city. This is where you can find everything New York, Shanghai or Paris in one place.

Nike Arena

Immerse yourself in the latest and greatest from Nike. The Nike Arena is your invitation to the latest brand innovations, content and advice from our specialists.

Nike Sneakerlab

The Sneakerlab is where you'll find the best and largest assortment of Nike footwear. Check out the latest arrivals or rediscover the icons you've always loved.

Nike By You

Just you, us and a million possibilities. Experience our customisation playground. Nike By You gives you the chance to customise products just the way you imagined them.

Team Nike

A team of athletes and experts, trained in all things Nike. Ask them all about what's new, what's coming, and how they can motivate and guide you to become even better.

Unlock more with the Nike App

The Nike App is your companion to get even more out of the House of Innovation. Unlock a seamless way to shop, find out about the latest experience and much more.

