What to wear to Yoga class: 5 outfit ideas by Nike

What to wear to yoga class
Styling tips
Gear up in these performance-ready pieces that'll work for everything from sweaty power flows to calming sun salutations.
Whether you're diving into a dynamic power practice, seeking serenity in slow sun salutations or breaking a sweat in hot yoga, Nike has outfit options for just about every type of flow.
Finding yoga attire you feel confident in can help you stay focused on the movements. When you're trying to figure out what to wear to a yoga class, you'll find that it largely depends on the type of yoga you're practising.
What to wear to yoga: outfit considerations to bear in mind
For example, in a vigorous power flow class, which often requires moving through a series of challenging poses, activewear that's designed with sweat-wicking technology is key. Performance-enhanced Nike yoga leggings offer flexibility and support. Pair them with a moisture-wicking, high-support sports bra to help you transition to each pose minus any wardrobe distractions.
For a short, laid-back yoga practice, comfort takes the lead. Joggers and a cosy sweatshirt help you easily move while maintaining a sense of relaxation. Loose-fitting tops and bottoms enable you to unwind and stretch, making your session feel like a gentle embrace.
In a heated studio, choosing a sports bra and biker shorts combo, made with moisture-wicking technology, can help you stay cool during your workout. Minimalistic yet effective, these pieces can ensure your focus remains on your practice—not your outfit.
If you're taking your yoga practice outdoors, consider sun-protective pieces like a long-sleeve top and a pair of sleek sunglasses. And don't forget to pack a lightweight fleece sweatshirt, ideal for staying cosy during cooler evening flows.
Rather than worry about what to wear to yoga class, the five outfits ahead cover all of these scenarios and more, ensuring you're prepared for every yoga class you attend.
Cute (and functional) outfits to wear
to 5 types of yoga classes
1. A power-flow workout
The right yoga outfit can help enhance your performance in a dynamic power flow. Choose lightweight, moisture-wicking leggings with gentle compression, as they offer the ideal balance of flexibility and support. A longline sports bra equals maximum comfort and minimal distractions during intense movements. Before and after practice, slip into a pullover hoodie—an ideal layer to help keep warm on the way to and from the studio.
Similarly, coordinating easy-to-slide-off footwear completes the look while providing further comfort. A tonal pair of sneakers is a seamless addition. To finish the look, grab a wide-twist headband to help keep hair in place and protect your eyes from sweat.
2. A chill yoga session
This chill flow may involve slower movements that emphasise stretching, which means choosing clothing with loose silhouettes. Tapered joggers are a suitable choice because, while not as restricting as a pair of compressive leggings, they're still lightweight. On top, opt for a matching hoodie to wear during the warm-up. And, when you're ready to shed a layer, a sweat-wicking tank top will help keep you comfortable—without feeling weighed down. Tie your hair up with a scrunchie for a laid-back, practical style that keeps your focus on the practice. A durable and smooth yoga block can provide support and stability as you breathe into deep stretches.
3. A heated flow
What to wear to hot yoga? For many, the answer is as little as possible. When you're stepping into a heated studio, you need an outfit that's cool and breathable. Biker shorts are optimal for sizzling sessions, offering a secure fit with the added convenience of pockets. A matching sports bra, crafted from sweat-wicking fabric, provides support and comfort amid hot temperatures.
Grab a stainless steel water bottle to stay hydrated during intense sessions. Toss on one or two skinny elastic hair bands—which have a silicone grip—to keep flyaways tucked back. After those challenging sequences, slip into cushioned slides to cool your feet on your commute home. If you plan to shower at the studio, you can also wear these slides in the shower.
4. Outdoor yoga
A performance-ready outfit can enhance any outdoor yoga adventure you go on, whether you're practising at the beach or park. If you're in a sun-drenched area, embrace a strappy sports bra that enables a wide range of movement. For more protection, let the sports bra be your base and layer on a lightweight, long-sleeved UV-protective top.
Shield your eyes with sunglasses—ideally a tinted, UV-protective, wraparound pair that will stay put during Standing Poses and Downward-Facing Dogs. Supportive leggings with pockets are also key for an outdoor practice—you can store the essentials and not worry about lugging a tote bag. Sling a slim yoga mat bag over your shoulder so that you don't have to carry your mat in the crook of your arm (you don't want your arm to cramp before all of the Upward Facing Dog and Crow Poses).
5. Sun Salutations at sunset
Channel sherbet vibes for a sunset session, starting with a marbled fleece sweatshirt (once the sun sets, temps are bound to drop). Wear kick-flare leggings in versatile black with a tonal longline sports bra to help enable an effortless flow. Grab a plush mat (with an adjustable strap for carrying purposes) and slip on easy-on and easy-off shoes for before and after class.
Words by Laura Lajiness Kaupke