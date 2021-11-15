Why and How to Embrace Uncertainty, According to Psych Experts

There are obviously occasions when sticking with what you know is smart. No one's going to say you should pick a dark, abandoned side street over your usual well-lit route when you're heading home late at night. "But when we have the ability to explore but get locked into habits or patterns, even good ones, it doesn't allow for expansion, creativity or new growth", explains Buckley.

Learning to be cool with murky circumstances, however, "can lead us to people and things we might never have found if we stayed on autopilot", says Buckley. And uncertainty can make you more motivated to achieve a successful outcome, University of Chicago research shows. One theory? Taking a risk can be exciting, and excitement is motivating.

The even greater plus side: accepting the unknown starts to feel a little easier every time you do it. "Facing uncertain or challenging situations helps us recalibrate our natural alarm system and approach more opportunities in the future", says Michael Ambrose, PhD, a licensed clinical psychologist in New York City. In short, we can develop gutsiness and self-trust along the way.

Although the unknown might seem unsettling AF, you really can handle it. A Yale University study on monkeys found that unpredictable scenarios trigger a boost in activity in the prefrontal cortex, the area of the brain responsible for managing emotional reactions. It's thought that this same mechanism can help our human brains laser focus on the most important info in uncertain times to make the best decision.