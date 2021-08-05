How to Stop Revenge Bedtime Procrastination, According To Sleep Experts

Why Sleep Takes the Fall

Most of us have over-scheduled lives, says Jennifer Martin, PhD, a clinical psychologist and behavioural sleep medicine specialist, professor of medicine at UCLA and Nike Performance Council member. And people often sacrifice sleep for me time, especially when they don't live alone, she says. Since the pandemic began, with the lines between work, school and home more blurred than ever, nighttime is probably the only time you have to do whatever the heck you want, right? You tell yourself "just one more" (episode, hour of scrolling etc.). The next thing you know, it's 2am, and you have to be up at 7am.

"When people are sleepy, they don't always make great decisions", says Martin. And it's a vicious cycle, because when you decide to stay up late, you're even more tired the next day, says Martin, upping the chances that this will become a habit.

We probably don't need to remind you that not logging the recommended seven to nine hours of nightly shut-eye can affect how you think and feel during your waking hours. But we will.

"You could be groggy and notice that you're not concentrating or remembering things as well", says Keisha Sullivan, DO, a sleep medicine specialist. Emotionally, you may be moody and irritable. Physically, a lack of solid sleep leaves your body stressed out, causing you to release more cortisol (a stress hormone), which can weaken your immune system, making you more likely to get sick, says Sullivan. And those are just the short-term consequences.