Exercising During and After Pregnancy, According to Dr Laurel Proulx

During pregnancy, your blood volume and energy expenditure can roughly double, your heart rate increases by 10 to 15 beats per minute … and there are even more changes after you give birth to the human inside you. So how do you navigate exercise during the endurance event of a lifetime? Enter Laurel Proulx, DPT, PhD, the founder of FEM Physical Therapy and Physical Performance and a Nike (M)ove Like a Mother advisory board member. In this episode, she joins host Jaclyn Byrer to explain the inner workings of the pelvic floor and deep core, and how to keep them strong. She also sets the record straight about antenatal and postnatal myths, and shares how to get back into movement after delivery.