During an intense workout, your water bottle is your best friend. Those sips not only provide the hydration your body needs, but also the refreshment you need to keep going. Even though you're only refilling it with water, your reusable stainless-steel or BPA-free plastic water bottle isn't impervious to germs.

A study published in the Journal of Exercise Physiology Online found that 83% of gym goers' used water bottles contained bacteria such as Staph and E. coli, while unused bottles in the control group were uncontaminated.

That's pretty gross, but it doesn't mean you should switch to disposable water bottles—you'll just need to maintain your water-bottle hygiene with daily cleaning. But if you've been neglecting your water bottle for a while, you may need to start with a more thorough sanitisation routine. Here's what you need to know.