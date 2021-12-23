How to Choose the Right Pair of Hiking Socks for You

Most hiking socks are made from fabric blends to achieve the best of both worlds. Some common materials you might see include:

Cotton: Cotton is soft and provides next-to-skin comfort, but it also absorbs moisture. If you have sweaty feet, cotton socks can get soaked and lead to chafing and blisters.

Cotton is soft and provides next-to-skin comfort, but it also absorbs moisture. If you have sweaty feet, cotton socks can get soaked and lead to chafing and blisters. Wool: Wool socks are antimicrobial and temperature-regulating. That means they won't develop odours as quickly and will keep your feet at the optimal temperature. They're also moisture-wicking and quick-drying. You might see socks made from Smartwool or merino wool, materials which are soft and generally won't irritate your skin.

Wool socks are antimicrobial and temperature-regulating. That means they won't develop odours as quickly and will keep your feet at the optimal temperature. They're also moisture-wicking and quick-drying. You might see socks made from Smartwool or merino wool, materials which are soft and generally won't irritate your skin. Polyester: This synthetic material is durable, breathable, insulating, moisture-wicking and quick-drying. It's often blended with cotton or wool and nylon or elastane. Nike Dri-FIT fabric is a type of polyester that is especially adept at dispersing moisture for quick evaporation.

This synthetic material is durable, breathable, insulating, moisture-wicking and quick-drying. It's often blended with cotton or wool and nylon or elastane. Nike Dri-FIT fabric is a type of polyester that is especially adept at dispersing moisture for quick evaporation. Nylon: Nylon is often blended with other fabrics for durability.

Nylon is often blended with other fabrics for durability. Elastane: Elastane is often added in small quantities to provide stretch and avoid bunching.

Elastane is often added in small quantities to provide stretch and avoid bunching. Elastane: The lightweight material elastane is also used to make socks waterproof.

It's important to choose a pair of hiking socks that are appropriate for the weather, whether that's warm weather or cold weather. A thicker wool pair may be better for frosty days, while an ultralight pair made from synthetic fibres may keep you cooler on hot days. If you'll be hiking in the rain, you might opt for a pair of waterproof socks, and attach a pair of gaiters to your shoes to stay dry. Bear in mind some socks may be made from a combination of materials, such as a wool-synthetic blend.