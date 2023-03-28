Skip to main content
      Women's Running Crops & Capris

      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      $60
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      $125
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Cropped Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      $115
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      $75
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      $115
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      $100
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      $120
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      $75
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      $130
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      $120
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      $120
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      $80
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      $130
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      $85
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      $75
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      $95
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Gradient-Dye Running Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      $95
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      $80