Summer Wear

Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Goalie Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Goalie Top
20% off
Jordan Flight Club
Jordan Flight Club Men's Baggy Shorts
Bestseller
Jordan Flight Club
Men's Baggy Shorts
25% off
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Men's Shoes
$120
Jordan Trunner O/S
Jordan Trunner O/S Men's Shoes
Jordan Trunner O/S
Men's Shoes
40% off
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's Goalie Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Goalie Top
29% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
T-Shirt
$55
Jordan Trunner O/S
Jordan Trunner O/S Men‘s shoes
Jordan Trunner O/S
Men‘s shoes
40% off
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Men's Dri-FIT Sleeveless Top
$45
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Festival Cargo Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Festival Cargo Shorts
15% off
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Women's Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Classic
Women's Oversized T-Shirt
14% off
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Women's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Women's Road Racing Shoes
24% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Windrunner
Nike Windrunner Men's lined trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Windrunner
Men's lined trousers
40% off
Jordan Sport Essentials
Jordan Sport Essentials Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Essentials
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
18% off
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
Nike Swoosh
Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
23% off
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport
Men's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
29% off
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
15% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Festival Shorts
Bestseller
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Festival Shorts
15% off
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
24% off
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Slides
30% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's T-Shirt
Jordan Flight
Men's T-Shirt
15% off
Air Jordan 1 Triple Stack
Air Jordan 1 Triple Stack Women's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Triple Stack
Women's Shoes
25% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Women's Oversized Lightweight Ripstop Jacket
34% off
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Jordan Sport Flightweight Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Jordan Sport Flightweight
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
40% off

Summer basics: made for sunny days

From tops and shorts to practical accessories, our summer essentials collection has the gear you need to stay on top of your training. Think sleek apparel in minimal, easy styles. Breathable materials help you keep your cool, while stretchy fabrics are built for movement. Add a pair of trainers made with our light yet supportive foam cushioning, and you're ready to tackle your warm-weather routine.


Working hard means working up a sweat. That's why we craft our summer basics with high-performance technology, such as Nike Dri-FIT fabric. These moisture-wicking fibres draw away perspiration from your skin. Once sweat reaches the surface, quick-drying properties ensure it evaporates fast. For extra breathability, go with streamlined designs featuring mesh panels. We use athlete-informed data to place them in high-heat areas, ensuring you get additional airflow where you need it most.


Heading out into the sunshine? The range of accessories in this Nike summer wear selection is designed with active days in mind. Lightweight caps provide welcome protection from heat and glare. Discover four-way stretch and adjustable strap closures to get your perfect fit. Check out our durable backpacks and cross-body bags if you're hitting the trail on an off-road adventure. You'll find multiple pockets and pouches that make for easy organisation. Plus, zip-close fastenings ensure everything stays securely in place. To keep you hydrated, we have ergonomic water bottles with generous fill capacities.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our journey, choose summer essentials with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.