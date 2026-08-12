Summer basics: made for sunny days
From tops and shorts to practical accessories, our summer essentials collection has the gear you need to stay on top of your training. Think sleek apparel in minimal, easy styles. Breathable materials help you keep your cool, while stretchy fabrics are built for movement. Add a pair of trainers made with our light yet supportive foam cushioning, and you're ready to tackle your warm-weather routine.
Working hard means working up a sweat. That's why we craft our summer basics with high-performance technology, such as Nike Dri-FIT fabric. These moisture-wicking fibres draw away perspiration from your skin. Once sweat reaches the surface, quick-drying properties ensure it evaporates fast. For extra breathability, go with streamlined designs featuring mesh panels. We use athlete-informed data to place them in high-heat areas, ensuring you get additional airflow where you need it most.
Heading out into the sunshine? The range of accessories in this Nike summer wear selection is designed with active days in mind. Lightweight caps provide welcome protection from heat and glare. Discover four-way stretch and adjustable strap closures to get your perfect fit. Check out our durable backpacks and cross-body bags if you're hitting the trail on an off-road adventure. You'll find multiple pockets and pouches that make for easy organisation. Plus, zip-close fastenings ensure everything stays securely in place. To keep you hydrated, we have ergonomic water bottles with generous fill capacities.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join our journey, choose summer essentials with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.