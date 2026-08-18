Mother's Day Gifts

(107)
Nike Air Rift Breathe
Nike Air Rift Breathe Women's Shoes
Nike Air Rift Breathe
Women's Shoes
$160
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
$160
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
25% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
25% off
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Cross-Body Bag (2L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Cross-Body Bag (2L)
$45

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Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear RPM Tote (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
RPM Tote (26L)
$105

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Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
20% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Denim'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Denim' Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Denim'
Women's Shoes
$165
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted Loose Wide-Leg Trousers
20% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 10cm (approx.) Shorts
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Loose 10cm (approx.) Shorts
24% off
Nike Aura
Nike Aura Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Aura
Crescent Cross-Body Bag (4L)
$60
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Women's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Women's Shoes
$210

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Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Seafoam'
Basketball Shoes
24% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Sheer Tank Top
Nike Sportswear
Women's Tight Sheer Tank Top
20% off
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
$55
Nike Vomero 18
Nike Vomero 18 Women's Road Running Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Vomero 18
Women's Road Running Shoes
14% off
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT Loose-Fit Cropped Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT Loose-Fit Cropped Jacket
40% off
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Women's Repel Trail Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Women's Repel Trail Running Jacket
40% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Pullover Hoodie
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Pullover Hoodie
34% off
Nike Indy
Nike Indy Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy
Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
29% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
$68
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
$75
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
$64
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
$80
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
15% off
Nike Shox Z
Nike Shox Z Women's Shoes
Nike Shox Z
Women's Shoes
20% off
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
25% off
NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Pleated Tennis Skirt
Bestseller
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Pleated Tennis Skirt
$100

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NikeCourt Advantage
NikeCourt Advantage Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Advantage
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
20% off
Nike Motiva 2
Nike Motiva 2 Women's Walking Shoes
Nike Motiva 2
Women's Walking Shoes
15% off
Nike Pacific
Nike Pacific Women's Shoes
Nike Pacific
Women's Shoes
$100
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Nike Zenvy Strappy Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy Strappy
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
25% off
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Brief-Lined Running Shorts
25% off
Jordan Pointe
Jordan Pointe Women's Shoes
Jordan Pointe
Women's Shoes
20% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
29% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
34% off
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
25% off
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Women's shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Women's shoes
$150
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
34% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted Flared Leggings with No Front Seam
40% off
Nike Sprint Sister
Nike Sprint Sister Women's Shoes
Nike Sprint Sister
Women's Shoes
$120
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
$225

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Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
35% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
40% off
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
$190
Nike Cortez
Nike Cortez Women's Shoes
Nike Cortez
Women's Shoes
20% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
30% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
40% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Women's Shoes
$210

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Jordan NOLA
Jordan NOLA Women's Slide
Jordan NOLA
Women's Slide
14% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Full-Length Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Full-Length Woven Trousers
$110
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Dress
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Dress
20% off
Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Jordan Sixty Plus Low Women's Shoes
Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Women's Shoes
25% off
Nike Astrograbber Textile
Nike Astrograbber Textile Women's Shoes
Nike Astrograbber Textile
Women's Shoes
40% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
20% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
40% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Tank Top
Nike Zenvy
Women's Tank Top
29% off
Jordan 11 Retro Low 'Mother's Day'
Jordan 11 Retro Low 'Mother's Day' Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan 11 Retro Low 'Mother's Day'
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Sportswear RPM
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear RPM
Backpack (26L)
25% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Tie-Dye Festival T-Shirt
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Tie-Dye Festival T-Shirt
14% off
Nike Astrograbber Textile
Nike Astrograbber Textile Women's Shoes
Nike Astrograbber Textile
Women's Shoes
40% off
Jordan Willow
Jordan Willow Women's Sandals
Jordan Willow
Women's Sandals
20% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
40% off
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's High-Waisted Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's High-Waisted Tennis Skirt
40% off
Air Jordan Skyline Low
Air Jordan Skyline Low Women's Shoes
Air Jordan Skyline Low
Women's Shoes
11% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
20% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Tie-Dye Festival Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Tie-Dye Festival Shorts
14% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
24% off
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Slides
25% off
Jordan 3 Retro
Jordan 3 Retro Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 3 Retro
Baby & Toddler Shoes
20% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
30% off
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
40% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Women's Shoes
$210

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Jordan NOLA
Jordan NOLA Women's Slide
Jordan NOLA
Women's Slide
14% off
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Full-Length Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Full-Length Woven Trousers
$110
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Dress
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Dress
20% off
Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Jordan Sixty Plus Low Women's Shoes
Jordan Sixty Plus Low
Women's Shoes
25% off
Nike Astrograbber Textile
Nike Astrograbber Textile Women's Shoes
Nike Astrograbber Textile
Women's Shoes
40% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Sports Bra
20% off
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
40% off
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Tank Top
Nike Zenvy
Women's Tank Top
29% off
Jordan 11 Retro Low 'Mother's Day'
Jordan 11 Retro Low 'Mother's Day' Younger Kids' Shoes
Jordan 11 Retro Low 'Mother's Day'
Younger Kids' Shoes
30% off
Nike Sportswear RPM
Nike Sportswear RPM Backpack (26L)
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear RPM
Backpack (26L)
25% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Tie-Dye Festival T-Shirt
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Tie-Dye Festival T-Shirt
14% off
Nike Astrograbber Textile
Nike Astrograbber Textile Women's Shoes
Nike Astrograbber Textile
Women's Shoes
40% off
Jordan Willow
Jordan Willow Women's Sandals
Jordan Willow
Women's Sandals
20% off
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
A'ja Wilson
Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
40% off
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's High-Waisted Tennis Skirt
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's High-Waisted Tennis Skirt
40% off
Air Jordan Skyline Low
Air Jordan Skyline Low Women's Shoes
Air Jordan Skyline Low
Women's Shoes
11% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Unstructured Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Club
Unstructured Cap
20% off
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Tie-Dye Festival Shorts
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Tie-Dye Festival Shorts
14% off
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
24% off
Jordan Hydrip
Jordan Hydrip Older Kids' Slides
Jordan Hydrip
Older Kids' Slides
25% off
Jordan 3 Retro
Jordan 3 Retro Baby & Toddler Shoes
Jordan 3 Retro
Baby & Toddler Shoes
20% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Jersey Shorts
30% off

Mother's Day gift ideas: show your appreciation

Looking for the perfect Mother's Day present? We've got you covered with our collection of high-performance gifts, from everyday essentials to bold designs. You'll find the gear that will help her push past her limits. And with innovative designs and breathable fabrics, she'll look and feel her best.

Our Mother's Day gift collection has a range of styles designed to keep up with her active lifestyle. Whatever her sport, expect classic pieces and practical accessories she's sure to love. From tops and tees to cosy joggers and hoodies, you'll find the ideal present in our selection of gift ideas. Or, keep Mother's Day simple with a Nike gift card so she can choose for herself.

Stylish presents for mum

Give some love this Mother's Day with sportswear gifts that help elevate her workout game. Whether she likes to hit the gym or tough mountain trails, we have something for every taste. Choose bright colourways for a standout look, or opt for discreet styles to keep it simple. Our unique designs will keep her comfortable no matter the weather, with breathable materials and adjustable coverage. Lightweight gear made with Dri-FIT technology wicks away sweat from the skin, allowing quick evaporation to keep her dry. Don't forget to check out our sports bras for confidence-boosting support.

We're committed to Nike's Move to Zero, our journey towards net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. That's why we create pieces with Sustainable Materials that are kinder to the planet and your conscience. So whether you're looking for something practical, stylish or more eco-friendly, our Mother's Day collection has it all.