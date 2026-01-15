Men's Nike Cyber Monday 2025

Gender 
(1)
Men
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Product Discounts 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Brand 
(0)
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Men's Shoes
26% off
Nike Air Pegasus Wave
Nike Air Pegasus Wave Men's Shoes
Nike Air Pegasus Wave
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Max Plus Utility
Nike Air Max Plus Utility Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Plus Utility
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
19% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers with Reflective Accents
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers with Reflective Accents
19% off
Nike Air Max Dn
Nike Air Max Dn Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Dn
Shoes
29% off
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Shoes
29% off
Air Jordan 4 RM
Air Jordan 4 RM Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 4 RM
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Nike Dunk Low Retro Men's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Dunk Low Retro
Men's Shoes
19% off
Nike Dunk Low Retro 'Berlin'
Nike Dunk Low Retro 'Berlin' Men's Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Nike Dunk Low Retro 'Berlin'
Men's Shoes
28% off
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Men's Shoes
29% off
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Men's Shoes
Air Jordan MVP 92
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Max 95
Nike Air Max 95 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max 95
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Men's Fleece Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Tech
Men's Fleece Joggers
13% off
Nike Free Metcon 6
Nike Free Metcon 6 Men's Workout Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Free Metcon 6
Men's Workout Shoes
24% off
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Men's Shoes
29% off
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max 90
Men's Shoes
28% off
Nike Air Max Ishod
Nike Air Max Ishod Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max Ishod
Men's Shoes
16% off
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium
Men's Road Running Shoes
29% off
Nike React Vision
Nike React Vision Men's Shoe
Nike React Vision
Men's Shoe
29% off
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Nike Zoom Fly 6 Men's Road Racing Shoes
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Men's Road Racing Shoes
29% off
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Men's Therma-FIT Puffer Jacket
Jordan Brooklyn
Men's Therma-FIT Puffer Jacket
29% off
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Men's Shoes
29% off
Jordan Flight
Jordan Flight Men's Draft Jacket
Jordan Flight
Men's Draft Jacket
29% off

Cyber Monday deals for men from Nike 2025: iconic style for less

However you like to move, our Cyber Monday men's collection is ready to go. Whether you're looking for a breathable top for hot yoga or a heat-locking jacket to keep you cosy on the touchline, we've got you covered. Expect sleek apparel made to support your every lunge, leap and lift. Various colours and styles make it easy to find something to suit your workout wardrobe. You'll spot the iconic Nike Swoosh across our picks—bringing a premium pop to your outfit. Plus, innovative details make sure you stay comfortable from the first rep to the last. We're talking flat seams and breathable fabrics that let you focus on the challenge ahead.


Getting ready to sweat? Shop apparel from our men's Cyber Monday deals crafted with Nike Dri-FIT technology. The clever material works to wick moisture away from your skin so that it can evaporate faster, leaving you comfortable as you train. In warm conditions, look out for styles with air holes and ventilation in key areas, so air can circulate around your body. When the temperature drops, just pull on a layer featuring our Therma-FIT technology—it traps your natural body heat to keep you cosy without excess bulk.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose clothing and accessories from our Cyber Monday men's edit with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.