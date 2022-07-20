Breathe in that fresh air with this spacious, soft tee. It feels like a classic, with a slightly baggy fit. And when you're out enjoying the great outdoors, the lung-shaped graphic reminds you to stop, breathe and take in the scenery. This product is made from 100% sustainable materials, using a blend of both recycled polyester and organic cotton fibres. The blend is at least 10% recycled fibres or at least 10% organic cotton fibres.
Free standard delivery on orders over $175.
5 Stars
d3c17a14-1443-40b7-a67d-0eee47269b9e - 21 Jul 2022
Best t-shirt I've purchased (ever). It's heavy duty but not hot, doesn't shrink and is extremely comfortable. I hike and camp a lot and this is perfect for any situation, whether I'm hiking in Yosemite or camping by a lake in IL. About to wear it out for a casual night because the stitching is great and not ironed on and the color doesn't fade. Better than any $100 T-shirt I've purchased. Well done Nike ACG!