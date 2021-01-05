Trained Podcast: Jonah Kest on Yoga, Sport and Family

With a practical, accessible style, the globe-trotting instructor is embracing—and redefining—his famed family's tradition.
Nike Master Trainer and yoga instructor Jonah Kest comes from something like American yoga royalty, with a father and uncle who helped reshape the tradition for the modern era. But like many of us, he preferred shooting hoops as a teenager. On this episode of "Trained", Jonah dials in with host Ryan Flaherty to discuss how he found his way back to the mat and how his love of sport helped him create a style of yoga that's accessible to all of us. He shares why we should prioritise consistency over intensity, and how that yogic mindset can support our everyday life.
Have a question about mindset, movement, nutrition, recovery or sleep? Have a suggestion for a guest or topic? Email Flaherty at trained@nike.com, and he'll see what he can do.