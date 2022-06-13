Runner's Guide to Wearing Compression Shorts

Trying to decide if you should wear compression shorts while running is a matter of personal preference.But some of the purported benefits are hard to ignore.

Pros

Improved circulation and reduced swelling

Improved aerodynamics

Support for joints and reduced impact

Increased thermoregulation

Many athletes feel that wearing compression trousers after a run helps to reduce inflammation and swelling, by increasing lymph flow.Swelling after a run is common and slows down recovery time.

If you're a runner looking to shave fractions of a second off your time, you want any advantage you can get.Being more aerodynamic with less resistance﻿ from your clothing can increase your speed, even if only ever so slightly.

Running is a high-impact sport.Your feet hit the ground with each stride, creating great strain on your muscles and joints.This force has an oscillating effect, causing soft tissue vibrations, damage and muscle fatigue.Muscle oscillation can lead to injury.Compression shorts can reduce muscle oscillation and offer added support to your joints.

Cons

Discomfort from the tight fit

Performance benefits are marginal

Not all compression shorts are the same

On the other hand, not everyone is a champion of running in compression shorts.While most athletes can adapt to the snug fit over time, some runners simply don't feel at their best when clothing is too tight.If you're one of these types, you might feel more comfortable in looser-fitting shorts.

While the benefits listed above are attractive, wearing compression shorts is probably not going to be the difference between winning and losing the race.

Finally, the quality of the shorts matters.Make sure you find a pair that gives you the comfort and support you need, while also being breathable and moisture-wicking.