How to Wash Out Deodorant Stains

6 Tips to Wash Out Deodorant Stains
Product Care
These easy cleaning methods call for common household staples to get rid of stubborn deodorant stains.
Deodorant can tarnish a T-shirt. From light streaks on dark T-shirts to yellow or stained armpits on lighter ones, these can add up and eventually ruin a beloved piece of clothing.
But don't lose hope. Before giving up on a deodorant-stained top, try these tips to get stubborn stains out.
1.Use Nylon Stockings on Fresh Marks
Immediately putting on a dark top after applying deodorant will often leave white marks. Luckily, there's a quick and effective fix. For dark clothing, try rubbing nylon stockings over white deodorant streaks. Or, try rubbing another cotton fabric, like a dry towel or a clean sock, over the stain.
2.Soak in White Vinegar
A household staple for cleaning, white vinegar can help lift stubborn discolouration and stains caused by deodorant. Before throwing a stained T-shirt into the wash, soak it in a bowl of vinegar for about an hour, then gently brush the stain with a spare, clean toothbrush. Vinegar can be used for both light- and dark-coloured clothing.
3.Mix Bicarbonate of Soda and Water
Bicarbonate of soda is another household staple that can work magic on stains. Mix bicarbonate of soda with water until it forms a thick paste. Then apply the paste directly onto the deodorant stain and allow it to soak for at least 20 minutes before washing it off with hot water. For more stubborn stains, let the paste sit overnight, then wash the top in the washing machine.
4.Try Water and Lemon Juice
Just like bicarbonate of soda, lemon juice can be a strong spot treatment. Mix equal parts of lemon juice and water, then pour the mixture directly over the stain. If the top is white or light coloured, leave it in the sun for about an hour after applying the mixture. The sun, combined with the acidity of the lemon juice, helps create a natural bleaching effect, which can help remove the discolouration from a top.
5.Use Hydrogen Peroxide
Hydrogen peroxide helps remove stains on white clothing only, as it could discolour a darker item of clothing. It's best to use it only on white clothing made from cotton or polyester-blend fabrics. It should not be used on silk, satin or wool. To remove deodorant stains using hydrogen peroxide, mix half a cup of hydrogen peroxide with 2 cups of cool water, then soak the entire garment for at least 30 minutes before a wash cycle.
6.Try Shop-Bought Stain Remover
While it can be more budget friendly to do it yourself, you don't necessarily have to make your own stain remover. A shop-bought stain remover can be just as effective, and it'll come with instructions on the packaging.
Remember, the best way to get rid of a stain is to treat it straight away rather than waiting until after the stain sets.
Note: These tips are meant to remove stains from cotton or polyester-blend fabrics. If an item of clothing is made from more delicate materials like silk, satin or wool, you may want to take it to a trusted dry cleaner.
Words by Claire Tak