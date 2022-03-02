Rainy-Day Workouts: What to Wear When It's Wet Outside

Best Rainy-Day Gear to Keep You Warm and Dry
Buying Guide
Try these sweat-wicking and water-resistant rainy-day essentials to stay warm, dry and motivated, no matter what the weather is like.
Exercising outdoors has its perks: fresh air, sunshine and a change of scenery to name a few. But when the weather turns rainy, your motivation to get outside might wane. With the right gear, though, you can lock out inclement weather and still go for it. Check out the top gear below to face down wet weather.
Getting Out There
First things first: if you need a little extra encouragement to get out there, try an audio-guided workout like "A Rainy-Day Run" on the Nike Run Club App. In this workout, you won't have to slog through the drizzle alone—Nike Running Head Coach Chris Bennett cheers you on with tips and kind words for the duration of the session. Plus, according to Coach Bennett, a run in the rain is worth extra credit.
Layering Up
If you're working out in the rain, you'll want to wear a base layer that wicks sweat away from your skin—keeping you dry from the inside out. A moisture-wicking material, like Nike Dri-FIT, contains high-performance microfibre fabric that draws sweat away and disperses it across the fabric's surface to evaporate faster. A cotton T-shirt, on the other hand, tends to soak up moisture and stay damp for longer, so avoid wearing cotton tops when you work out, especially on a rainy day.
The same goes for trousers, leggings or shorts: look for quick-drying materials that won't absorb moisture and weigh you down. Nike has a range of trousers and leggings for staying dry, from casual lifestyle trousers to performance-driven leggings.
The Key to Outer Layers
If it's chilly out and your activity is low intensity, like a walk, opt for a rain jacket that's both water-resistant and insulated to stay dry and warm. For a long or high-intensity outdoor workout, like a Fartlek or long-distance run, opt for light layers to keep from overheating.
"If it's cool or chilly or cold, you want that outer layer to be water-resistant. Now, I'm talking water-resistant instead of waterproof because I want the breathability that comes with water-resistant outer layers", says Coach Bennett.
Nike's running rain jackets are built to repel rain and stay toasty. Certain styles are designed with vent details to increase airflow and breathability when your run heats up—try to pick up one of these options if you know you're going to be working extra hard. "If you are running long, real long—like over 2 hours long—and it's cold, you can think about a waterproof outer layer. The main difference I find between a water-resistant and waterproof outer layer, besides those words 'proof' and 'resistant', is that the heat you are producing can really build up inside that waterproof jacket", says Coach Bennett.
It doesn't matter if you're heading out in the morning or evening, when it's rainy, make sure you opt for a jacket that's colourful and has reflective design elements to remain visible to any cars or other folks you might encounter while you're outside.
Dry Socks
Whether it's raining on a warm summer day or a cold winter one, the last thing you want is soggy, wet feet. Socks are an important part of your rainy-day outfit. Just like your base layer protects your core from getting wet and cold, the right socks will help keep your feet dry, which can help mitigate blisters and chafing. Nike Dri-FIT socks—made from that same high-performance, moisture-wicking material we recommend for base layers—are designed to help keep your feet dry. Depending on the length of your trousers, you may need more sock coverage to keep your ankles dry. Luckily, Nike socks come in a range of lengths: no-show, ankle, crew and knee-high.
Weatherised Footwear
From running to hiking to doing errands in the rain, water-resistant shoes will help keep your feet dry in case you encounter an unexpected puddle. Look for water-resistant shoes made using Nike GORE-TEX technology to keep on moving even when wet conditions try to slow you down.
Other Rainy-Day Accessories
Hat: a breathable, sweat-wicking cap will help keep your head dry and warm when it's rainy, plus it helps shield your face from the rain.
Gloves: no one wants to work out with frozen fingers. If it's cold and rainy out, bring along a pair of lightweight gloves that can easily be stashed away once you warm up.
Phone Protection: if you're bringing your phone with you on your run, make sure you keep it dry by storing it in a plastic bag or a waterproof armband or pocket.