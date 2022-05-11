Never Done Breaking The Mould: The Waffle Mindset

Ideas are one thing, action is another. Luckily for the world of running, Bill Bowerman was not one for theory but practice. It is an ethos of out-of-the-box (and in-the-iron) creativity, ingenuity and entrepreneurialism that has since gone on to power the ways of working at Nike that have produced hundreds of innovations from sustainability to design. Within minutes, he was pouring a can of liquid urethane into the waffle maker, chasing the thread of a thought that would eventually materialise as the sole of Nike's first-ever running shoe.



This experiment wasn't without risk: the family waffle maker, a much-cherished wedding present, certainly never recovered. But 50 years on, the butterfly effect of the way he approached problem-solving and paradigm-shifting continues to inspire a new wave of thinkers and tinkerers.