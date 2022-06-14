How to Clean Your Shoes in 6 Easy Steps

It's tough to keep your shoes pristine without cleaning them regularly. The minute those new sneakers come out of the box, you'll want to wear them outside—where they'll pick up dirt, mud, scuffs and stains.

To ensure peak performance of your sneakers over time, we recommend proper care and maintenance, including cleaning. Before you get started, place your shoes in a shoe tree or fill them with scrunched-up newspaper to help retain their shape during cleaning. Then, get to work.

These tips will help you keep any sneakers and running shoes fresh and clean in just a few easy steps.