How to Clean Your Shoes in 6 Easy Steps

It's tough to keep shoes pristine without regularly cleaning them. The minute those new sneakers come out of the box, you'll want to wear them outside—where they'll pick up dirt, mud, scuffs and stains.

To ensure peak performance of a pair of sneakers over time, it's important to give them proper care and maintenance, including cleaning. Before getting started, place the shoes in a shoe tree or fill them with crumpled newspapers to help retain their shape during cleaning. Then, get to work.

These tips will help keep any sneakers—including lifestyle, basketball and running shoes—fresh and clean in just a few easy steps.