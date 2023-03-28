- Buying GuideWaterproof Running Gear for Rainy-Day Runs
Running shoes for men: no distractions, no excuses
An Olympic track coach and runner founded Nike in 1972. So, you could say we know a thing or two about running shoes. Our innovations have taken us from launching the first waffle sole shoe in the 1970s to the ground-breaking tech we use in our men's running trainers today. Whether you're a weekend pavement pounder or a race-day track star, our men's running shoes have what you need to go the distance.
Unfailing support mile after mile
The foundation of a great running shoe is support. That's why we invented Nike Flywire technology. By securing your midfoot and arch, Flywire will keep you stable with every stride. Plus, overlays offer targeted reinforcement to keep your foot centred throughout your run. For optimal security on rocky trails, choose pairs with our Dynamic Fit System that'll hug your feet.
Soft landings, responsive strides
Smash your personal best in shoes with ZoomX foam. Lightweight and responsive, ZoomX lets you move quickly and easily. It also delivers our greatest energy return, allowing you to move through every stride with ease. Carbon fibre plates provide extra responsiveness, increasing the efficiency of your run. Meanwhile, rocker-shaped foam drives each phase of your stride, so you get smooth landings and charged toe-offs. And if cushioning is your thing, try men's running shoes with Nike React Technology. The soft, plush foam protects you from impact, so you can train harder and for longer.
Lightweight men's running shoes for cool comfort
The lightweight construction of our running trainers for men offers comfort mile after mile. Look out for engineered mesh in key zones for extra breathability and durability. Plus, our men's shoes with Nike Flyknit technology allow for plenty of airflow, even when the temperature rises. For a light-as-air feel, opt for shoes with VaporWeave material up top. A woven mesh fabric, it's super breathable while also giving a secure, comfortable fit.
Fast finish times
Elevate your speed with our popular Zoom Air technology. Whether you're getting started or training for your next marathon, shoes with Zoom Air units will give you an explosively springy step. And if you want to maximise your time, shoes with FlyEase uppers are for you. Featuring a zipped entry, they make it easy to get your shoes on and off quickly with a no-tie lacing system.
Men's running trainers for all terrain
Durable rubber outsoles deliver grip no matter what terrain you tackle. So, you can hit the pavement, track or trail with complete confidence. Nike sport shoes for men with flex grooves help feet move naturally as they adapt to the running surface. On hilly ground, trail shoes with high-abrasion traction lugs mean downward descents are just as stable and controlled as upward climbs. When race day comes around, shoes with a Pebax® spike plate offer flexibility and stiffness in all the right places. With detachable spikes, you'll get unwavering grip as you power towards the finish line.