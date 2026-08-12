Older Kids

Nike Miler
Nike Miler Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
54,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
74,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
44,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Just In
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
144,99 €
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Shop
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
59,99 €
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
+1
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
84,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
124,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+4
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
89,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
69,99 €
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Older Kids' Shoes
124,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+4
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
59,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Nike Air Force 1 LE Older Kids' Shoe
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LE
Older Kids' Shoe
99,99 €
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
37,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
79,99 €
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Bestseller
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
124,99 €
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €