Women's Trainers

(607)
Nike Vomero Premium
Nike Vomero Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
229,99 €
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
139,99 €
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+2
Bestseller
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
89,99 €
Moon Shoe Energy
Moon Shoe Energy
Shop
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Nike Zoom Skylon 11 Women's Shoes
+1
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Air Rift Mesh
Nike Air Rift Mesh Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Rift Mesh
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Nike Moon Shoe OG Women's Shoes
Nike Moon Shoe OG
Women's Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
84,99 €
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Air Jordan 1 Mid Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Air Jordan 1 Mid
Women's Shoes
139,99 €
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Older Kids' Shoes
139,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Max 90
Nike Air Max 90 Women's Shoe
Nike Air Max 90
Women's Shoe
159,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette' Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 'Florette'
Women's Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Nike Air Max Plus SE Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus SE
Women's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Court Vision Alta
Nike Court Vision Alta Women's Shoes
Nike Court Vision Alta
Women's Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Free Metcon 7
Nike Free Metcon 7 Women's Training Shoes
+3
Nike Free Metcon 7
Women's Training Shoes
129,99 €
Nike Shox TL
Nike Shox TL Women's Shoes
Nike Shox TL
Women's Shoes
169,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Calm Elevation
Nike Calm Elevation Women's Slides
Nike Calm Elevation
Women's Slides
59,99 €
Nike Air Max Muse
Nike Air Max Muse Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Air Max Muse
Women's Shoes
159,99 €
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Pearl Pink and Iced Carmine'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Pearl Pink and Iced Carmine' Women's Shoe
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Pearl Pink and Iced Carmine'
Women's Shoe
209,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
209,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Men's Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Sold Out
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
89,99 €
Nike Marina
Nike Marina Women's Slides
+1
Nike Marina
Women's Slides
29,99 €
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Pegasus 42 "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Pegasus 42 "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42 "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Road Running Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Ava Rover
Shoes
139,99 €
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Skate Shoes
94,99 €
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Pegasus Premium SE
Nike Pegasus Premium SE Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium SE
Women's Road Running Shoes
209,99 €
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Women's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium Men's shoes
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium
Men's shoes
179,99 €
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Winflo 12
Women's Road Running Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Quest 7
Nike Quest 7 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Quest 7
Women's Road Running Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Road Running Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max Ishod
Nike Air Max Ishod Skate Shoes
Nike Air Max Ishod
Skate Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Free Metcon 7 SE
Nike Free Metcon 7 SE Women's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7 SE
Women's Training Shoes
129,99 €
Jordan Tiempo Streetgato SE
Jordan Tiempo Streetgato SE Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Jordan Tiempo Streetgato SE
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
99,99 €
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Pearl Pink and Iced Carmine'
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Pearl Pink and Iced Carmine' Women's Shoe
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Pearl Pink and Iced Carmine'
Women's Shoe
209,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07
Women's Shoes
119,99 €
Nike Pegasus Premium
Nike Pegasus Premium Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus Premium
Women's Road Running Shoes
209,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
99,99 €
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Max TL 2.5
Men's Shoes
179,99 €
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Sold Out
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
89,99 €
Nike Marina
Nike Marina Women's Slides
+1
Nike Marina
Women's Slides
29,99 €
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Pegasus 42 "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Pegasus 42 "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Road Running Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Pegasus 42 "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Road Running Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Ava Rover
Nike Ava Rover Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Ava Rover
Shoes
139,99 €
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Skate Shoes
Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid
Skate Shoes
94,99 €
Nike Air Max 270
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max 270
Women's Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Pegasus Premium SE
Nike Pegasus Premium SE Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Pegasus Premium SE
Women's Road Running Shoes
209,99 €
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
149,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Women's Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium Men's shoes
Nike Air Max TL 2.5 Premium
Men's shoes
179,99 €
Nike Winflo 12
Nike Winflo 12 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Winflo 12
Women's Road Running Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Quest 7
Nike Quest 7 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Quest 7
Women's Road Running Shoes
79,99 €
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Men's Shoes
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Men's Shoes
159,99 €
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson"
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson" Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike Vomero Plus "Keely Hodgkinson"
Women's Road Running Shoes
189,99 €
Nike Air Max Ishod
Nike Air Max Ishod Skate Shoes
Nike Air Max Ishod
Skate Shoes
109,99 €
Nike Cortez Textile
Nike Cortez Textile Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Cortez Textile
Women's Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Free Metcon 7 SE
Nike Free Metcon 7 SE Women's Training Shoes
Nike Free Metcon 7 SE
Women's Training Shoes
129,99 €
Jordan Tiempo Streetgato SE
Jordan Tiempo Streetgato SE Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Jordan Tiempo Streetgato SE
Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
99,99 €

Women's shoes: unleash your power

You're a runner. A weightlifter. A committed cyclist. A passionate footie player. A dedicated HIIT enthusiast. Whatever your exercise passion, our women's trainers are built to help you achieve your potential. Expect carefully designed details such as custom tread patterns to suit the needs of your chosen sport and engineered uppers that support your foot through each stride and movement.

Lightweight uppers: the freedom to move

Because great sporting shoes should never weigh you down, we create our women's sports trainers with light, comfortable materials that set you free to fly. Breathable weaves that flex with each movement of your foot help you stay cool and focused as your body begins to generate heat, while durable leather and faux leather materials ensure your new footwear is built to go the distance. Heading out for an open trail run, or training in wet weather? We have specialist women's sneakers made with water-resistant membranes and finishes, so you can exercise in comfort through challenging conditions.

Supportive inner soles: train with confidence

A pair of specialist sports shoes is a must to protect your muscles and joints from shocks and impacts as you exercise. Shoes for women with our acclaimed Nike Air units built in provide light, responsive cushioning that won't weigh you down. Meanwhile, cushioned padding through the midsole soaks up the energy of each stride, jump and landing, helping to reduce pain and fatigue. If you like your footwear with a springy, propulsive feel, go for women's sneakers with our Nike Zoom Air units and ZoomX foam.

Engineered outsoles to unlock your potential

Our trainers for women come with outsoles designed for the unique needs of your sport, so you can build your performance from the ground up. Lightweight designs with grippy, removable spikes are perfect for lightning-fast track sprints. Meanwhile, durable rubber soles with lightly textured surfaces help you pound out the miles through tough road races and challenging marathons. Repping your team in a must-win footie fixture? Our women's shoe range includes football boots with a selection of stud styles to suit the playing surface and conditions you'll be tackling.

Nike's Move to Zero: protect our planet's future

Safeguarding the health of our environment needs us all to do our bit, so we created Nike's Move to Zero programme. It's a company-wide project with a focused purpose: to take our organisation to net-zero carbon emissions and net-zero waste. As part of this commitment, we divert an average of one billion plastic bottles from landfill each year, and repurpose them into high-performance yarns for our footwear and apparel. Ready to join us on the journey? Choose Nike women's trainers from our Sustainable Materials range.

Are women's trainers the same size as men's?

Because women's feet are often shaped differently to men's, we make our ladies' trainers in a size range to suit. Generally, women's shoes are slimmer overall and narrower around the heel. Meanwhile, a typical man's shoe is a similar width from heel to toe, and wider overall. Also, anatomical differences between men and women mean there's sometimes a need for different levels of cushioning. For example, women's arches tend to flatten more during walking, meaning that the right support is crucial.