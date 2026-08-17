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Women's Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Studio Fleece

Studio Fleece

Engineered softness. Three weights. Two fits. Every look, a "W"

24.7 ImpossiblySoft

24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Cold-weather essential, perfect alone or for layering

Studio Fleece

Studio Fleece

Engineered softness. Three weights. Two fits. Every look, a "W"

24.7 ImpossiblySoft

24.7 ImpossiblySoft

Cold-weather essential, perfect alone or for layering

Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
59,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
69,99 €
Studio Fleece
Studio Fleece
Versatile everyday fave.
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized 1/4-Zip Cropped Top
64,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
94,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
59,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
119,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Pullover Hoodie
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
109,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Therma-FIT Fleece Hoodie
89,99 €
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Tracksuit Jacket
119,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Pullover Hoodie
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Pullover Hoodie
89,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
NOCTA
NOCTA Men's Fleece CS Crew
NOCTA
Men's Fleece CS Crew
79,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
69,99 €
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight Women's Oversized Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Medium Weight
Women's Oversized Crew
64,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
134,99 €
NikeCourt Court Collection
NikeCourt Court Collection Women's Fleece Tennis Vest
NikeCourt Court Collection
Women's Fleece Tennis Vest
89,99 €
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
Nike Fairway Fresh
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
69,99 €
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Hoodie
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Hoodie
109,99 €
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
109,99 €
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
ACG 'Tuff Fleece' Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Recycled Materials
ACG 'Tuff Fleece'
Women's Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
114,99 €

Women's hoodies: cosy and casual

Layer up in one of our women's hoodies. No matter what your style, you'll find colours and prints to suit you in our collection. Designed to be comfortable and let you concentrate on your performance, our hoodies and sweatshirts for women help you to bring your A-game. Whether you're at an outdoor boot camp or tearing up the track, we've got everything covered.

Look after your body heat

Cold weather can't stop you. Choose a women's hoodie crafted from fleece to beat chilly temperatures. For next-level softness, choose a hoodie with a brushed interior. And for extra coverage, look out for sweatshirts with thumbholes in the cuffs to protect your hands. Jumpers with hoods help to keep you dry from the first mile to the last, while kangaroo pockets give you somewhere to warm up your fingers. Thermal fabric offers instant warmth by locking in your body heat.

Stay comfortable, stay driven

In our collection of hoodies for women, you'll find technical fabrics that allow for ventilation and wick away sweat. These clever designs will keep you dry and comfortable, no matter how hard you're pushing your body. You can also take your pick from recycled and sustainable materials, or fabrics specially designed to have extra stretch.

Upgrade your sport style

These women's sweatshirts look just as good in your casual wardrobe as they do at the gym. Bold colour-blocking looks fresh, while half-zips and prominent Swoosh logos give some old-school flair. Watch heads turn as you run past in retro tie-dye, or keep things low-key with contrasting details.

Find your fit and train your way

If you prefer a roomy and relaxed fit, go for one of our slouchy hoodies for women. These are easy to shrug on over tops and tees, making them ideal for post-training sessions. For something more snug, opt for a form-fitting design that'll support you all the way. Slim-fit sweatshirts with ribbed collars are easy to style and offer structure and warmth too.

Fine-tune your gear with finishing touches

Check out our hoodies for women and find unexpected details. Little touches like 3/4 sleeves are ideal for maintaining the right body temperature when the weather's changing fast. Drawstring hems are useful for personalising your fit and staying warm. Geometric knits add enhanced texture to cold-weather gear, while hidden zips on the sleeves can be kept fastened or undone for added airflow. Choose a design with metallic detailing to give an eye-catching finish to your workout wardrobe.

Women's hoodies that are made for you

There's something for everyone and every sport in our collection of women's hoodies. If you're on your way to the gym, get wrapped up with a boyfriend-style hoodie for women. For something less bulky, cropped options with contrasting textures are ideal for year-round comfort. Or maybe you want to mix up your usual staples with lightweight French terry fabric, front flap pockets and raglan sleeves. Whatever you choose, your new hoodie or sweatshirt will take your performance to new heights.