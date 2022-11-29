The Best Winter Hiking Gear From Nike

Don't let snow or chilly temperatures stop you from trekking. Winter hikes can be peaceful—and you'll probably find the trails less crowded than they are in the peak summer months.

If you have the proper winter hiking gear to stay warm, you can enjoy a hike almost any time of year. As with any hiking adventure, be sure to make a plan in advance and take safety precautions before heading out into the wilderness: check the forecast to prepare for the weather conditions, plan to be back before dark, hike with a friend or, if hiking alone, let a friend know where you're hiking.

Read on for the top winter hiking gear essentials by Nike.