Gym Sets

(142)
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Mesh Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Mesh Sports Bra
74,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Mesh Leggings
119,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with No Front Seam
69,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Tank Top
59,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with No Front Seam
109,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Mesh Short-Sleeve Top
74,99 €
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's 12.5cm (Approx.) Mid-Rise Shorts
32,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
Bestseller
Nike Universa
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with No Front Seam
109,99 €
Nike Indy
Nike Indy Women's Light-Support Padded Adjustable Bra Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy
Women's Light-Support Padded Adjustable Bra Tank
44,99 €
Nike Universa
Nike Universa Women's Medium-Support Padded Sport Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Universa
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sport Bra
69,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-support Padded Sports Bra Tank
47,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
54,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
47,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 2-in-1 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
54,99 €
Nike Indy
Nike Indy Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy
Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
47,99 €
Nike Swoosh
Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swoosh
Women's Medium-Support Padded Sports Bra
44,99 €
Nike One Classic Twist
Nike One Classic Twist Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Classic Twist
Women's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
34,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
42,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
49,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Full-Zip Training Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Full-Zip Training Top
64,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro 365
Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
37,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Loose T-Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Loose T-Shirt
37,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise 7.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
32,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
64,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
59,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy
Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
59,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Light-Support Padded Long-Sleeve Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy
Women's Light-Support Padded Long-Sleeve Sports Bra
59,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
94,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Pullover Hoodie
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Pullover Hoodie
89,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt
109,99 €
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
37,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
47,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
99,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
37,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
69,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
94,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Trousers
Nike Zenvy
Women's Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Trousers
109,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
99,99 €
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
34,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
42,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
49,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
54,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
69,99 €
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's Dri-FIT Slim-Fit Tank Top (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's Dri-FIT Slim-Fit Tank Top (Maternity)
34,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
109,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
59,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
64,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson' Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt 'Keely Hodgkinson'
Women's Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
59,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy
Women's Light-Support Sports Bra
59,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Light-Support Padded Long-Sleeve Sports Bra
Nike Zenvy
Women's Light-Support Padded Long-Sleeve Sports Bra
59,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized Crew-Neck Top
94,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Pullover Hoodie
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Pullover Hoodie
89,99 €
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Women's Dri-FIT UV Protection High-Rise Pleated Skirt
109,99 €
Nike Indy Light-Support
Nike Indy Light-Support Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Indy Light-Support
Women's Padded Adjustable Sports Bra
37,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
47,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Oversized 1/2-Zip Top
99,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Women's Dri-FIT Tank Top
37,99 €
Nike Pro Sculpt
Nike Pro Sculpt Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Sculpt
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
69,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
Nike Zenvy
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Jacket
94,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Trousers
Nike Zenvy
Women's Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Trousers
109,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Tunic
99,99 €
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
34,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra
42,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT T-Shirt
49,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
42,99 €
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
54,99 €
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
69,99 €
Nike (M) One
Nike (M) One Women's Dri-FIT Slim-Fit Tank Top (Maternity)
Recycled Materials
Nike (M) One
Women's Dri-FIT Slim-Fit Tank Top (Maternity)
34,99 €
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft
Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Trousers
109,99 €
Nike Zenvy
Nike Zenvy Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Nike Zenvy
Women's High-Waisted 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
59,99 €

Matching gym sets: shape up in coordinated workout clothing

Look, feel and train at the top of your game in our gym sets. Mix and match leggings, shorts or joggers with supportive sports bras and cosy hoodies from our high-performance collection. Explore pieces made from lightweight fabrics with a stretchy feel—so nothing holds you back when you're working out.


To stay cool and fresh during intense training sessions, pick workout sets featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks moisture away from your skin, so it can evaporate quickly—helping you stay dry and comfortable. Meanwhile, if you're tackling a heavy lift or deep squat, pick leggings featuring wide elasticated waistbands. These stay in place when you move, so you can train with confidence. Plus, squat-proof fabrics give you the coverage you need to push harder.


Want a head-to-toe look? Coordinate your shorts or leggings with a top in peachy-soft fabrics. We have everything from cropped and fitted shapes to relaxed, roomy options—so you can find the perfect style for you. Look out for tops that feature gentle support with built-in shelf bra liners. Or, enjoy the locked-in feel of a high-support sports bra in lightweight and adaptive designs. Not everybody's session follows the same pattern. That's why our workout clothing comes in a range of fits and support levels. You'll find two-piece matching gym sets designed to help you train whatever way works for you. Whether that means shorts with waistband pockets and built-in brief liners, or leggings with an extra-high waist for maximum coverage, we have options to suit your needs.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards a zero-carbon and zero-waste future. To join us, choose our gym co-ords with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.